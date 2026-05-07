4 players to look out for in the UEFA Champions League final

Udisha
The 2026 UEFA Champions League Final is set. Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain will battle for the ultimate silverware in European club football on May 30, 2026. While the anticipation is high, here's looking at some players who can make or break the game in Budapest.
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (PSG)
This Georgian talent is often dubbed "Kvaradona" for his beautiful playmaking. With brilliant legwork and and fire form in this season, Kvaratskhelia is the first player in UCL history to score or assist in seven back-to-back knockout matches.
Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)
This young player has been a crucial attacker for his club for some time now. With an impeccable record in the UCL he has showed up when it mattered. In the Final, he will definitely pose a serious threat to his opponent.
Ousmane Dembélé (PSG)
With a staggering 16 goal contribution in the UCL knockout stages since the 2024/25 season, Dembélé is becoming difficult to defeat. He can create chances from nowhere and has been key to PSG's attack for some time.
Declan Rice (Arsenal)
A midfield magician, he also supports the defence and attack of his team. With his pace and talent, he will definitely try to pull PSG back. With a versatile style of play, his stamina is unmatched. If he stays true to his form, he will be a treat to watch in the Final.