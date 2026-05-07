4 ways to use Gondhoraj lime in your dishes

Udisha
Gondhoraj lime, similar to Rangpur lime or Kaffir lime, is a Bengali cuisine staple. Used in everything, from beverage to dessert, summers are incomplete without the beautiful aroma of this lime.
Lentils
One of the most common ways in which Gondhoraj lime is used is by adding it to a bowl of lentil. This lime is different from the usual lime or lemon we have. It is not as sour, but the magic lies in the aroma. A dash of Gondhoraj lime in your lentil can elevate the taste and feel of the dish.
Non-vegetarian dishes
Summers in Bengal are often accompanied by a hot plate of Gondhoraj fish or chicken. In both these cases, the juice and zest of the lime is added to the marinade before it is fried or grilled. It is totally different from the usual chicken or fish fry and a delicacy that you will want to keep coming back to.
Summer drinks
Refreshing summer drinks using Gondhoraj lime is another indispensable part of Bengali summers. Be it in water, soda or in buttermilk, a squeeze of the lime changes the drink completely. Garnish the drink with a leaf of the Gondhoraj lime for the ultimate experience.
Desserts and salads
Grate the skin of the lime for some zest and add it to any yogurt-based dessert for a beautiful, more nuanced flavour. An ordinary fresh fruit salad can also get a refreshing twist if you add some Gondhoraj zest.