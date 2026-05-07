6 food storage mistakes to avoid this summer

Atreyee Poddar
Summer is brutal on groceries. One hot afternoon and suddenly your kitchen feels like a spoilage accelerator. If things are going bad too fast, it’s probably your storage. Here are a few smarter ways to store perishables in summer.
You’re killing the flavour in the fridge. Cold temperatures mess with the enzymes that give tomatoes their flavour and that juicy, soft texture. The cold air makes them grainy and bland.
Fix: Leave them out on the counter and only refrigerate if they’re on the verge of collapse.
Fridge = stale bread. Faster. Not slower.
Fix: Keep it in a bread box or airtight container. Not finishing it? Freeze it and toast when needed.
Put potatoes in the fridge and they start converting starch into sugar. That changes both the taste and it's cooking behaviour. That’s why your fried potatoes suddenly brown too fast or taste oddly sweet.
Fix: Store in a dark, airy spot. And keep them away from onions—they basically sabotage each other.
If you shove onions into plastic bags, it will trap moisture. And moisture in summer means moldy and rotten onions.
Fix: Use a mesh bag or just leave them loose in a dry place. Once cut, then yes—fridge.
People panic when the peel turns black in the fridge. Relax, because the inside is completely firm and good.
Fix: Keep them outside till ripe. If they’re racing ahead, refrigerate to slow them down.
You toss them in the fridge and hope for the best. They die in 2 days.
Fix: Treat them like flowers. Trim the stems, stick them in a glass of water, and loosely cover with a bag before refrigerating. They last way longer.