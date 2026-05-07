Can our inner voice shape our habits? 4 ways to turn setbacks into opportunities

Do something about your failures

If every setback makes you feel unworthy, that inner voice is holding you back, not helping you grow. When something bothers you, take charge. Don’t sit with negative labels others throw at you, use them as motivation to improve yourself through action, whether it’s working out, building habits, or focusing on self-care. Overthinking keeps you stuck, but action creates change. But again, make sure you’re doing it for yourself, not to prove others wrong.