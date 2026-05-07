Stop these 5 common spice storing mistakes to save your meal flavours

DEBOLINA ROY
It is one of the biggest spice storing mistakes. When the temperature of the cooking area changes, essential oil can evaporate and the flavour goes away, leaving nothing but dust on the seasoning.
Storing your spices in see-through containers on an open window can cause irreparable damage. UV light fades the colour and breaks down the chemical compounds.
Oxygen is the enemy of freshness. When you store your spices in original packaging, like plastic bags or a loose lidded tin, moisture will enter. This creates clumping and quickly oxidizes your delicate powdered spices.
With boiling pots, the steam can easily migrate into an open jar, causing mould or caking to develop. Also, high humidity can ruin the texture of shelf life of spices.
Keeping jars that have been sitting around gathering dust for several years is an enormous blunder. Whole seeds start to lose some strength after two years.