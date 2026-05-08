5 Rabindranath Tagore adaptations on screen that will forever be iconic

Udisha
Charulata (1964)
Directed by Satyajit Ray, this movie is one of his most acclaimed works. Based on Rabindranath Tagore's novella, Nastanirh (The Broken Nest) , the story introspects the life of a lonely wife named Charulata as she craves intellectual companionship.
Chokher Bali (2003)
Rituparno Ghosh took the Bard's novel and made a film that touched the hearts of many. Through the eyes of Binodini, a widow, the story unravels the repressed desires of women that the society restricts at every step.
Kabuliwala (1957)
A cult classic, Kabuliwala is a story like no other. Director Tapan Sinha adapted the short story to make a masterpiece that perfectly captured the unlikely friendship between 5-year-old Mini in Kolkata and Rahmat, a middle-aged dry fruit seller from Kabul.
Ghare Baire (1984)
This is another Satyajit Ray adaptation of Tagore and tells the tale of 19th century Bengal during the Swadeshi movement. Deeply political, it contrasts the notion of tradition and modernism and where women fit in this complex world where the home and the outside are in tussle.
Noukadubi (2011)
Once again directed by Rituparno Ghosh, this adaptation of Tagore's novel has mystery as well as a deep understanding of love. Following a wreck, identities get swapped and emotions, overlapped. The film, like the book, beautifully captures the emotional complexity so inherent to the story.