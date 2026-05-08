6 viewpoints in Bhubaneswar that should be on your visit list

Subhadrika Sen
Udaygiri- Khandagiri caves: This popular monument opens before sunrise. So take a toto, visit the caves, and see the sun rise on the beautiful city of Bhubaneswar.
Dhauli hills: Visualise a rocky hill climb, a beautiful white and golden stupa, guarded by a field all around with the river flowing amidst it. That is the sunset view from the Dhauli hills in Bhubaneswar.
Ekamra Kshetra Kund: While you take a morning walk along the old city of Bhubaneswar, make it a point to sit near the water reservoir or Kund and watch the sun rise over the city.
Lingaraj temple: The beautiful Lingaraj Temple location is also a popular spot to experience the orange-purple-blue ombre skies of the sunset.
Kanija Lake: Lake, migratory birds, misty mornings and a horizon guarded by the Nandankanan. That’s the Kanija Lake sunrise point.
Bindu Sagar: Another place which is populated by temples and lake and makes perfect for a sunset stop.