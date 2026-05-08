Echoes of history: 5 breathtaking abandoned places in the world you must visit

DEBOLINA ROY
Explore an extensive labyrinth of winding mudbricks and alleyways where ancient traders moved along the Incense Route. It has now become a luxury travel destination with restored homes.
Explore decadent Soviet sanatoriums that were popular destinations for their healing mineral springs. These architectural marvels now lay in disrepair and ruin, with only remnants of their once glorious architecture.
After being underwater for over three decades, this lakeside resort was rediscovered. Massive salt-covered rocks and ghostly trees line the shoreline.
Find an unspoiled representation of Emirati tradition prior to the discovery of oil, a coastal settlement consisting of coral brick homes. The tranquil villages allow travellers a glimpse into the traditional pearl fishing life.
Discover the elegance of Afghani architecture here. These crumbling structures in the ancient city provide evidence of wonderful achievements, making them one of the best-known abandoned places globally.