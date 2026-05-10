4 best ways to keep your glass shower doors spotless

DEBOLINA ROY
It is very important to wipe your doors with a microfiber cloth every time you use them. The fine fibres lift moisture and residues. It helps prevent water spots on the surface and lessen the need for excessive scrubbing.
Use distilled white vinegar to remove mineral deposits. You can use the same amount of water with vinegar and spray it onto the glass to eliminate any hard water build-up quickly.
A water-resistant coating will provide a barrier of protection against water. It is one of the best cleaning tips for shower glass that protects your glass from accumulating dirt, soap residue and calcium buildup.
Professional cleaning products are essential for removing tough stains. It will help you remove even the toughest soap scum or hard water residue from your shower glass.