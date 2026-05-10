4 low-effort haircare changes for a healthy hair growth

DEBOLINA ROY
Excessive washing can cause hair to lose natural oils, making it dry and damaged. It is one of the most primary low-effort haircare changes that ensures the scalp has time to return to normal oil production.
Using hot water will cause the cuticle of your hair to lift, resulting in frizzy hair and roughness. Switching to lukewarm water will keep your hair cuticles lying flat.
Coarse cotton towels generate friction causing hair damage. Changing to microfiber towel will reduce the amount of tension on your fragile, wet hair.
The typical cotton pillowcase grips your hair all night long thus creating knots. Night-time spent on silk or satin greatly reduce friction from your hair.