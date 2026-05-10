5 best crystals for manifesting wealth

Udisha
Pyrite
This crystal is best known for attracting wealth. Commonly used to boost confidence, this is believed to make you shrug off any hesitation and work towards lucrative goals.
Citrine
Also known as Merchant's Stone, this crystal is associated with solar energy and consequently, success. Believed to steer away negative energy, keeping a piece in your wallet can help attract wealth.
Clear Quartz
Although not directly linked with money flow, it is believed to heal and amplify opportunities. This quartz helps you have clearer vision, making your intentions more focussed.
Green Aventurine
If you want a better luck, this is the crystal to choose. Often known as Stone of Opportunity, this can open up new possibilities, bringing in some serious flow of income.
Malachite
This stone protects and transforms. It is believed to help you get over your bad habits and pushes you towards you financial goal with more dedication.