5 cafes in Kolkata for the perfect weekend date night

DEBOLINA ROY
Taste authentic Italy and delicious salads within a courtyard featuring frangipani trees, homemade lattes and estate-grown coffee beans. It is one of the best date night cafes in Kolkata that blends vintage charm with gourmet flavours.
Embrace the groovy 60’s era by enjoying chilled whisky sours and devilled crab, chicken a-la-kiev. It is an iconic establishment with low-hanging red lamps.
Raise a toast while enjoying stunning skyline views. This gastropub offers great cocktails and dimsums, sushis, risottos, influenced by global flavours.
Enjoy late-night dates while enjoying kathi rolls and cocktails. The Park's Al-fresco dining option has discreet but excellent service, positioning it among the best date night cafes in Kolkata.
Enjoy a mixture of Bengali ingredients and European culinary skills. The menu includes dishes such as the Black Truffle and Koraishutir risotto or the strawberry nolen gur tartines.