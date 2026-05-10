5 genius uses for baking soda you didn’t know

DEBOLINA ROY
A small amount of baking soda will elevate your mashed potatoes by producing a chemical reaction that creates millions of tiny bubbles. As a result, you’ll have fluffy mashed potatoes that taste like finest restaurants.
If you have heartburn, just a small pinch of it added to simmering tomato sauce will eliminate some of the acid. It also won't change the taste of the dish.
Don’t soak mushrooms as they tend to absorb moisture easily. Instead, just wipe mushrooms with a damp cloth and lightly sprinkle baking soda, which keeps their firmness and natural taste intact.
Sprinkle the powder onto the bottom of your machine to eliminate any remaining food odours. It makes sure that your appliances smell good and fresh after every cycle.
Use 2 tbsp of your regular detergent along with baking soda to clean those greasy pots. It will remove even the toughest residue easily.