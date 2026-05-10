5 grocery tips you must know about these products to point out if they're stale or expired

Bristi Dey
Rotten eggs
It is a serious task to find out a rotten egg in the midst of a bundle. Instead of ending up mixing that one bad egg, try this next time to figure out. Perform the float test by placing the eggs in a bowl of water: fresh eggs sink, while bad eggs float due to a large air pocket.
Non aromatic spices
Spices exists for their aromatic flavours and if your spice box smells bland, that's the cue for it to be in the garbage bin. Expired or stale spices often looses its smell. Experts say that ground spices typically last one to two years, while dried herbs can last up to three years.
Colourful bread
Check for tiny white or green spots, extra dryness, or a sour smell. If any of these check out, your bread might just be filled with bacteria and is spoiled. Even slight moisture inside the packet can mean mold is starting.
Sour milk
If you have removed the milk from the packet, and there's no way to figure out if the milk has gotten bad, look for the smell. If the milk smells sour looks curdled, or yogurt feels unusually bloated in the container, it’s likely gone bad.
Icy frozen foods
These are often the life saviours when it comes to instant foods. But if your frozen food packet has a lot of ice which seems abnormally high, it may have been thawed and refrozen too many times. It is better to avoid it as the freshness and nutrient content might be compromised.