5 simple tricks to extend the life of your non-stick cookware

DEBOLINA ROY
Lightly lubricate the cooking surface before using it. To provide a slippery coating, use a paper towel soaked with oil to create a barrier that is protective and non-stick.
Chemical aerosol sprays leave a sticky film that collects on your pans making them prone to damage. It is one of the most important tips to maintain non-stick cookware.
Using metal utensils can damage non-stick surfaces. Always use wooden, silicone, or plastic utensils to protect the non-stick coating with scratches.
Excessive heat can damage non-stick coating; use low to medium heat. Use the ‘butter test.’ If the butter burns/brown quickly, the heat is too high for the coating.
It is best to hang up pots and pans. But if you have to stack them, make sure they are not placed near sharp items.