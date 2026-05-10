5 ways to cook oats that won't make your meals boring

DEBOLINA ROY
One of the most easy and nutritious oats recipes is overnight oats. You can prepare them the night before by soaking rolled oats in milk or yogurt, with your favourite flavour and fruit/nuts/seeds.
Masala oats provide an Indian-inspired taste profile by combining oats with onions, tomatoes, green chillies, vegetables, mustard seeds, curry leaves and spices in one pot.
It’s a savoury pancake made from ground oats mixed with curd, shredded vegetables, spices, and cooked in a tawa until they are crunchy and golden. It is served hot with chutney or ketchup.
This healthy dessert is made with oats, banana, eggs and cocoa powder. It’s baked till tender and fluffy. Enjoy it with chocolate chips or nut butter.
Oats smoothie is a quick meal prepared using oats blended with various fruits such as bananas, berries, and dates. Oatmeal provides thickness and fibre and maximum nutrition.