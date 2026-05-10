6 basic gravy bases to make at home that go with any protein

DEBOLINA ROY
Karahi Base has a chunky texture and smells of bell peppers. When onions are sautéed with capsicum and tomatoes in a karahi, it becomes a thick, textured sauce. It is one of the most popular but basic gravy bases.
Ghee, yogurt, and cashew paste are the main bases of Mughal cuisine that lend a luxurious feel to each dish. Saffron-infused milk gives richness and lends a rich golden hue to the dish.
Yellow gravy is prepared from either boiled masoor, or moong dal mixed with tomato-onion masala. The nutritious gravy is a good source of protein and has a rich earthy flavour.
Makhani is a rich, buttery sauce made with crushed tomatoes, cream, and dried fenugreek leaves. It's slightly sweet and tangy and goes very well with paneer, chicken or grilled vegetables.
This healthy green base is made from pureeing blanched spinach and using an aromatic ginger-garlic paste. This gravy has an abundance of iron, and will pair exceptionally well with corn, potatoes, paneer, or chicken.
Caramelized onions, thickened using roasted gram flour (besan), create this gravy's smoky, rich, intense flavour. When served over roasted meats, it coats them with a savoury and umami-rich flavour.