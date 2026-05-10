6 best cafes in Mumbai you can take your mom for a Mother's Day brunch

DEBOLINA ROY
A leisurely experience awaits you at this Kala Ghoda gem with an elegant atmosphere created by Chef Gregory Bazire. Dishes on the menu include cheesecakes, shakshuka and masala ros omelette, all perfect for your brunch.
This sourdough pizzeria provides an alternative to creating pizzas by participating in a hands-on experience. By rolling out the dough together to form flower-shaped pizzas, it can be one of the unique cafes in Mumbai for a Mother’s Day brunch.
This Khar restaurant has a mango-themed (and therefore very summery) menu with items such as Burrata Salads and Avocado Tacos and beautiful, colourful, and edible Tiramisu cup.
Artisanal handmade pastas from this cafe and delicious espresso moments will take you to Amalfi coast. Chef Afshaa Rajqotwala puts an inventive spin on Mediterranean favourites in a warm and welcoming family dining setting.
Olive is a sophisticated venue that offers diners a seasonal experience with comfortable atmosphere. Pamper your mom with homemade chocolate, hummus burrata platter, and a seasonal mango-inspired menu.
Let the good times roll and add some flair to your Mother’s day brunch with live music and plenty of good food. Try the Smoky Chicken Chipotle Tacos and the traditional Paellas.