How to make the perfect sourdough bread for the first time? 4 tips you need to know

DEBOLINA ROY
Using an established, robust starter is a good beginning choice compared to making your starter yourself. Experienced bakers scatter their microbes, giving you a solid base to start from, which is one of the best tips for a perfect sourdough.
Heat is very important to sourdough. The temperature of the water and the dough makes it very difficult to determine how well your sourdough is performing without the use of a thermometer.
Use just one flower type to grow more comfortable with it. Being inconsistent with your flour types makes it difficult for you to learn the characteristics of your dough.
Make sure to keep track of your times and results at all times. Because sourdough is based on outside variables, having notes can help you replicate any successes.