4 creative ways to use vegetable scraps

Udisha
Homemade vegetable stock
It is always wise to be sustainable and if you do it right, you will be left with fewer vegetable scraps than usual. Instead of throwing the scraps like peels, skins and ends from onions or mushrooms, store them together in the freezer. Once you have enough, boil them in a bowl to prepare vegetable stock that will be nutrient rich and can be used in many recipes.
Regrow
Instead of throwing away the root ends of vegetables like leeks, lettuce or radish, place them in a glass of water, making sure that tops are dry. This will lead to regrowth and you can see fresh shoots emerging that can be used.
Crispy peel chips
Store the peels of potato and carrot in a bowl. Toss them with some salt, olive oil and your choice of spices and roast or air-fry them unless they are crunchy. You will be surprised at how tasty this giber-packed snack can be.
Infused vinegar or oil
Cilantro or parsley scraps can be used as flavour enhancers by submerging them in a white vinegar or olive oil jar. After a week, strain them and you will have infused vinegar or oil, perfect for salad dressings or garnish.