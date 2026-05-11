4 essential hygiene tips and remedies for vaginal odour

DEBOLINA ROY
External washing habits
Washing the vulva regularly with warm water helps to reduce sweat and dead skin cell build up. It is one of the most effective remedies for vaginal odour without interfering the pH balance.
Internal canal protection
Experts advise that washing inside the vagina should be avoided, because it destroys good bacteria. It is also essential to avoid scented soap and other chemicals.
Hydration and balanced diet
Staying hydrated and consuming protein or fruit can help maintain your body’s fluids. It will keep your body’s natural odour mild, ensuring good intimate health.
Monitoring product sensitivity
Unusual smells can be caused by new laundry detergents, tight clothes, or flavoured condoms. It will ensures that you return to your normal self and avoid unnecessary changes to your own smell.