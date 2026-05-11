5 deadly black snakes you need to know about

Udisha
Black Mamba
All of us are aware of the dangers this snake poses. It is among the most aggressive and fastest snakes in the world with its venom almost 100% fatal without anti-venom intervention.
Black Pakistan Cobra
Found in South Asia, this is a darker version of the Indian Cobra that is very dangerous. Also famous for its hood, its neurotoxin directly attacks the nervous system of the body.
Northern Cottonmouth
Their colour changes as they age, turning jet black. These snakes are semi-aquatic and the inside of their mouths is white. If bitten, the venom can cause tissue destruction which can be quite painful.
Red-Bellied Black Snake
With a glossy black back, this snake, native to Australia has bright red colours on the sight. It doesn't like combat but its venom can cause blood clots or even damage muscles.
Forest Cobra
The adult species have a glossy black colour. Extremely agile, they can easily climb trees or swim and are very venomous. Their venom can even cause failure of the respiratory system.