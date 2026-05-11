5 Indian samosa variants without the potato filling

Subhadrika Sen
Chana Samosa from Chhattisgarh: This popular street-food comprises spicy black steamed chana instead of the regular potato filling.
Noodle samosa from the North-east: In small roadside eateries along the North East states of India, you might find samosa having warm noodle filling. It’s an indo-chinese take on this popular street food.
Onion samosa in Tamil Nadu: Made with poha and spiced onion, the samsa or onion pupsu is a much loved snack from the South.
Mughlai keema samosa: In states like Kolkata, Hyderabad and Lucknow which have strong Awadhi or Mughlai influence, one can find juicy meat filled keema samosa.
Dessert samosa: In Goan coasts, you will find jaggery –coconut filled samosa while Rajasthan is known for its Mawa samosa. Thus making this savoury item into a sweet dish.