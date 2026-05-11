Cannes 2026: 4 looks Alia Bhatt should totally consider!

Bristi Dey
Alia Bhatt has jetted off to Cannes for the showstopping film festival this year. She was spotted wearing a sleek and travel-friendly fitted black blazer featuring delicate tie-up detailing in the front, layered over a crisp white tank top. She paired the look with classic blue denim jeans. Now let’s take a glimpse at a supposed inspiration that the actress might opt for at the event.
Riviera noir elegance
Keeping the dress code in mind, Alia can go for a sleek black satin column dress with a dramatic open back. This look will channel classic Cannes glamour with a moody, cinematic edge bringing high fashion and sophistication to life.
Ethereal pearl fantasy
Redefining her debut look at last year's Cannes, she might just come in a pearl covered bodice bringing all the ethereal look to life. A soft blush organza gown layered with cascading pearl detailing will do a lot of justice to the French Riviera.
Saree gown
Sarees do the real magic on Alia and she might just be the breathtaking showstopper with a reimagined metallic saree gown. Her last year's Met Gala look ethereal and this time too at the cinema's biggest night she might just bring out Indian heritage to life.
Tailored Power Set
An understated power dressing with Cannes polish is what a formal pairing would bring to the floor. A structured blazer worn over a silk bustier top can mix both couture and timeless bold fashion.