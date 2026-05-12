5 mango achars from the royal kitchens of India you can replicate at home this season

Subhadrika Sen
Aam Kasundi: This Bengali Zamindari tradition includes a fusion of raw mango and fermented mustard seeds with green chillies. It is sour, pungent and spicy with a distinct aroma.
Chhundo: Now available in the mass market, the sweet Chhundo was once the speciality of elite and royal homes in Gujarat. Grated ripe mangoes, chilli flakes, saffron (for colour) and jaggery or sugar (for sweetness) came together for this delicacy.
Murabba: Call it an after-meal dessert or a digestive, this Mughal court delicacy found its way to modern homes. Made with mango, sugar syrup, cardamom, saffron and kewra, its sweet and gentle spicy aftertaste made it a huge hit among people.
Keri nu Athanu: Full of flavours from Gujarat and Rajasthan, this desert speciality is made with raw mango, mustard, fennel, nigella (kalounji), red chilli, asafoetida, and in some places dried dates or jaggery are used for sweetening the taste.
Avakaya: The sour and spicy pride of Telugu kitchens, Avakaya is made with mangoes, mustard powder, chilli, seasame oil and fenugreek seeds. Some recipes also add garlic or jaggery for sweetness to balance the traditional heat and pungency.