8 Indian films which are set to take the spotlight at Cannes 2026

DEBOLINA ROY
In this Punjabi drama directed by Amarjit Singh Saron, a nurse is falsely accused of a violent crime. The film examines the effects of going through hard times and how the characters will find its way back together again.
Chidambaram's new Malayalam feature film is written by Jithu Madhavan. A teenage boy searches for a missing mother, while dealing with abandonment and raw survival in the context of a modern, urban society.
Mehar Malhotra's short film about a factory worker having a mental breakdown was chosen for La Cinef . The FTII student’s film also reflects upon the power of debt and over-population to create severe social isolation and mental fatigue.
The 1986 Malayalam film is restored in 4K for the Cannes 2026. The film chronicles the journey of a group who goes to visit a mother who has lost her son and considers the history of political activism in Kerala.
The documentary by Shrimoyee Chakraborty tells the story of two sisters running India's first legally operated Mahua distillery. It contrasts their desire to establish a global brand for Mahua liquor with their experience of gender transition and societal challenges.
Karen Kshiti Suvarn’ talks about an Alzheimer’s patient who has made up things during the pandemic. Premiering at the Palais Theatre, the film expresses the emotional difficulties faced by a man returning home after being estranged from his father.
In this sequel, Anshuman Jha reintroduces his vigilante character who loves animals. The movie is produced by German production houses with an aim of selling it to foreign distributors at the Cannes 2026 Marché du Film.
The short film directed by Manisha K Makwana and featuring Ahsaas Channa revolves around a story of a middle class woman’s struggle. It is centred around the challenges faced through an emotional angle.