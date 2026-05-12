Are you sleeping right? Check out the best directions as per Vastu

Subhadrika Sen
If you are not getting enough sleep, don’t always blame it on insomnia, scary dreams and work stress, there might be lapse in your Vastu setting too.
Skip sleeping with your head pointing North. It’s the direction a body is laid before cremation. Moreover, the Earth’s magnetic field is strongest in that direction.
The best direction is South. With Lord Yama ruling, one gets sound sleep and also ushers in prosperity and wealth.
West is a much debated direction in Vastu. If you seek wealth and success then you may sleep with your head pointed towards the West or South West.
Another suitable direction is the East which harnesses the sun’s energy and brings good luck.