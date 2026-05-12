Dubai gold explained: Is it really better than regular gold?

Atreyee Poddar
Dubai gold has a reputation. But despite the hype, Dubai gold is not a different type of gold. It is regular gold sold through Dubai’s famous gold market, known for its purity, competitive pricing, and flashy designs. Here’s what really sets it apart.
One thing people notice immediately is the colour. Dubai gold often has that deep yellow shine because most stores there sell high-purity 22K and 24K jewellery. Compared to lighter-toned 18K pieces you see elsewhere, it simply looks more “gold-like.” Very subtle? Absolutely not.
This is where Dubai built its entire reputation. Gold there is often cheaper because taxes are lower and the market is insanely competitive. Walk into the Dubai Gold Souk and you’ll find shops lined up one after another, all trying to outprice each other. That said, people still talk about Dubai gold like it’s available at buy-one-get-one rates. It isn’t. Once you factor in customs duty and exchange rates, the difference is not always dramatic.
There's nothing called minimal design Dubai gold jewellery. The pieces are bigger, heavier, more gaudy and designed as such they'll be noticed from across the room. If your taste leans towards delicate everyday jewellery, it will feel overwhelming.
Not necessarily. It’s more accurate to say Dubai is better at selling gold. The market is organised, quality checks are strict, and buyers trust the purity standards. But gold itself remains gold, whether you buy it in Dubai, Delhi, or your neighbourhood jewellery store after three cups of tea and family negotiations.