Dubai gold explained: Is it really better than regular gold?

It can be cheaper than regular gold

This is where Dubai built its entire reputation. Gold there is often cheaper because taxes are lower and the market is insanely competitive. Walk into the Dubai Gold Souk and you’ll find shops lined up one after another, all trying to outprice each other. That said, people still talk about Dubai gold like it’s available at buy-one-get-one rates. It isn’t. Once you factor in customs duty and exchange rates, the difference is not always dramatic.