Top 5 Arkham storylines in Batman

Ujjainee Roy
Batman: Arkham Asylum – A Serious House on Serious Earth
Written by Grant Morrison and illustrated by Dave McKean, the story begins when the inmates of Arkham Asylum take over the institution and demand Batman enter alone. What follows is less of a superhero adventure and more of a descent into madness, where Batman is forced to confront not only villains like Joker and Two-Face, but also his own fractured psyche.
Batman: The Long Halloween
Created by Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale, the story follows Batman as he investigates a mysterious serial killer known as Holiday, who murders people on holidays throughout the year. While Arkham itself is not the sole setting, the comic deeply explores Gotham’s descent into chaos as traditional mob crime gives way to the rise of supervillains.
Batman: Hush
In Batman: Hush, Batman faces one of Gotham’s most elaborate conspiracies. Written by Jeph Loeb with artwork by Jim Lee, the story introduces a mysterious figure manipulating nearly every major villain in Gotham from behind the scenes. Joker, Harley Quinn, Poison Ivy, Scarecrow, and many others appear throughout the narrative, giving the story the feeling of a grand Arkham-style psychological thriller.
Batman: The Killing Joke
Few Batman stories are as influential as Batman: The Killing Joke by Alan Moore. The story dives into the terrifying relationship between Batman and the Joker, presenting a possible origin story for the Clown Prince of Crime while exploring the idea that “one bad day” can drive anyone insane. The Joker’s horrifying attack on Barbara Gordon and his psychological torture of Commissioner Gordon pushed Batman comics into much darker territory
Batman: Arkham City
The story imagines a section of Gotham transformed into a massive open-air prison where criminals rule freely under the supervision of Hugo Strange. Batman uncovers a larger conspiracy involving Ra’s al Ghul while also dealing with a dying Joker in one of the character’s most emotional portrayals.