4 places on your laptop and phone that are harbouring more bacteria than a doorknob

Udisha
The charging port
An open point, the charging port of your phone or laptop attracts all sorts of dirt and other particles that end up settling here, making it a favourable environment for bacteria to thrive.
The volume and power buttons
These buttons are the most frequently touched parts of the phone and we often touch them with dirty hands that get transferred there and stay there.
The laptop palm rest
While working on a laptop, we rest our hands on the flat surfaces and collect the sweat and dirt from our palms. This leads to growth of germs that make the device dirty.
The earpiece grille
When we talk on the phone, the side of the face and ear is pressed against the earpiece grille and all sorts of dirt, sweat and even residue from skin products get trapped, making it the breeding ground of bacteria.
Keep it clean
It is impossible to prevent dirt and germs from getting trapped in your phones and laptops. The only way to make sure that your devices are not harbouring a dangerous amount of bacteria, is to regularly clean them. Make sure to clean your phones and laptops and get rid of the deposited dirt at least once a weak, using a clean microfibre cloth and cleaner.