Bookmark these 5 achars from Lucknowi kitchens

Subhadrika Sen
Kathal / Jackfruit: Slow-aged young jackfruits in mustard oil, hing and roasted coriander is made to sit for a while before consuming it with regular food.
Kathal / Bitter-gourd: Move over the apprehension and make this pickle from the royal households. Take karela, cardamom, fennel seeds, mango powder/amchur and jaggery for sweetness. This pickle balances bitter, tang and sweet to give an unforgettable taste.
Kamrakha / star-fruit: Much before it was a crowd favourite street snack, it’s surprising tartness was the subject of flavourful pickles in elite households. A slight mix with sugar, kalaonji and green chillies, and you would have a tasty achar to have with your monsoon plates.
Garlic : Unlike the fiery and spicy ones, this variant focussed on aroma and lightness. Garlic cloves mixed with cumin, cardamom, and kewra extracts, made all the difference in diffusing the pungency and yet bringing aroma to the forefront.
Phalsa / Indian sherbet berry: Ever noticed those grape-like berries on the road? They are phalsa. When mixed with jaggery, oil, and cumin seeds, this tangy berry turned into a flavourful summer pickle.