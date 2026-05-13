The 4 times Shakira featured in a World Cup song

Udisha
Colombian artiste Shakira is the first and so far only singer to have featured in four FIFA World Cup official songs and no one is complaining. The star announced Dai Dai, the latest official song for the upcoming tournament in 2026.
Let's look at the four times she was the soundtrack to the magic of football.
FIFA World Cup 2006 (Germany)
This was the first time Shakira graced the FIFA World Cup stage. She performed a new version of Hips Don't Lie in the closing ceremony of the tournament, along with Wyclef Jean and Bamboo.
FIFA World Cup 2010 (South Africa)
If you have only heard one song by Shakira, it is probably this one. She broke through the scene and became a World Cup icon with the official tournament anthem Waka Waka (This Time for Africa), which continues to be a classic. In fact, Shakira performed the song in both the opening and closing ceremonies of the year, setting the stage of fire both times.
FIFA World Cup 2014 (Brazil)
In her third consecutive stint with the World Cup, the Colombian released La La La (Brazil 2014) as the second official theme song of the tournament. A specially reworked version of her song, Dare, she also performed this at the closing ceremony in 2014.
FIFA World Cup 2026 (USA/Mexico/Canada)
Yet to be released, the song, Dai Dai, is Shakira's latest contribution to the FIFA World Cup soundtrack over the years and fans can only hope for more. Featuring Burna Boy, this official song for the 2026 World Cup will be in English and Spanish, and will release on May 14.