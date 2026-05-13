Who is Alia Bhatt's bodyguard, Yusuf Ibrahim, who went viral during Cannes 2026?

DEBOLINA ROY
The man behind 911 Protection
Yusuf Ibrahim is also the owner of 911 Protection, one of Bollywood’s top security firms, providing high level of security for many of the biggest names in Bollywood.
Revealing his salary
He clarified that bodyguards do not actually receive multi-crore salaries. Their monthly salaries are between Rs. 25,000 to Rs. 1lakh per month depending on the amount of work and actor.
A decade of loyalty
Yusuf Ibrahim has been closely associated with Alia Bhatt for the past 10 years. Throughout Alia’s entire career he has always been an unchanging, dependable member of her entourage.
Managing Alia Bhatt’s wedding
Yusuf Ibrahim also manages security for Ranbir Kapoor. He organized around 200 guards for Alia and Ranbir’s wedding.
Managing other Bollywood celebs
Before he founded his own agency, Yusuf Ibrahim was employed directly by Shah Rukh Khan as his bodyguard. He also worked with Sunny Leone, Varun Dhawan and Ananya Panday.