Why you should never put honey in boiling tea

Udisha
Nutrients get destroyed
When honey is added to boiling water, the heat destroys and neutralises the vitamins, enzymes, antioxidants and every other nutrient present. This practically robs honey of everything that makes it a superfood.
Loss of flavour
The magic of money lies in its aroma and unique flavour. However, high temperatures lead to the evaporation of the aromatic compounds in honey and it does not retain its floral taste anymore.
Change in texture
Too much heat, quite obviously, messes with the chemical structure. So, adding honey to boiling tea, ruins its texture and makes it clumpy, stripping off its beautiful smooth texture.
When should you add honey to your tea?
Don't be disheartened. You can still have a dollop of honey with your tea. However, to ensure that the honey retains its flavour and texture, you must know exactly when to add the honey. To maximise benefits, wait for your tea to reach the temperature where it is safe to drink and then add the honey.