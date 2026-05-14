6 Vastu-certified tips for selling your home faster

Subhadrika Sen
1. Do a deep-clean of the house to remove any dampness or molds. Their presence is associated with negativity and affects the space adversely.Always have your house entrance in the North, East or North East directions.
Before showing it to potential clients, keep your house entrance clean, de-cluttered and manicured.
A crystal or glass globe in the living room is synonymous to Earth’s energy and helps in selling the property faster.
Ensure there is ample sunlight in the house. Remove any window blockage, thick curtains, or dark drapes from around the house.
Do a deep-clean of the house to remove any dampness or molds. Their presence is associated with negativity and affects the space adversely.
Completely detach yourself from the house – physically and mentally. Remove all your photos, showpieces, or objects that hold importance in your life.