4 high-protein snacks to make for Bakri-Eid

DEBOLINA ROY

Lagan ni seekh

Seekh kebabs are amongst the most delicious high-protein snacks. When paired with garlic, ginger and green chillies on a skewer, this dish of minced mutton gives anyone an enormous protein boost

Afgani chicken kebab

Made with lean chicken breasts and spicy and creamy Afghan seasonings, these delicious treats provide a unique but satisfying way to celebrate the holiday season.

Hari bhari tikki

These tikkis made with spinach and chickpeas is rich in nutrients. It provides lots of iron and protein.

Mushroom fritters

Made from protein-laden mushrooms, these fritters deliver an amazing taste of smoky deliciousness. It is an alternative to meat-based products.

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