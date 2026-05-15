4 high-protein snacks to make for Bakri-Eid

DEBOLINA ROY
Lagan ni seekh
Seekh kebabs are amongst the most delicious high-protein snacks. When paired with garlic, ginger and green chillies on a skewer, this dish of minced mutton gives anyone an enormous protein boost
Afgani chicken kebab
Made with lean chicken breasts and spicy and creamy Afghan seasonings, these delicious treats provide a unique but satisfying way to celebrate the holiday season.
Hari bhari tikki
These tikkis made with spinach and chickpeas is rich in nutrients. It provides lots of iron and protein.
Mushroom fritters
Made from protein-laden mushrooms, these fritters deliver an amazing taste of smoky deliciousness. It is an alternative to meat-based products.