5 Indian ice creams listed in world's top 100

DEBOLINA ROY
Ice cream sandwich, K.Rustom & Co., Mumbai
Since 1953, K Rustom & Co. has been a mainstay in Mumbai for its signature ice cream sandwiches. It consist of the delicious, creamy ice cream smashed between two light, crisp biscuits.
Death by Chocolate, Corner House, Bengaluru
Corner House in Bengaluru serves a delectable and classic dessert, Death By Chocolate. It consists of a dark and moist chocolate cake topped with vanilla ice cream, hot fudge, whipped cream, and a generous amount of nuts.
Tender coconut, Naturals Ice Cream
In 1984, Naturals revolutionised the dessert industry by using fresh fruits. Their signature flavour, tender Coconut, has become a global best-seller because it contains real coconut pieces.
Guava flavour, Apsara Ice Cream
Apsara has the essence of Indian street cuisine by showcasing its unique flavour of Guava. By blending both sweet and spicy, this is widely regarded as one of the best Indian ice creams.
Gadbad Ice Cream, Pabba’s Mangaluru,
Pabba's in Mangaluru is renowned for Gadbad, a towering glass vessel filled with several different ice creams and with pieces of fruit, jelly, syrups and other toppings.