4 reasons to soak mangoes in water before having it

DEBOLINA ROY
Neutralizes thermogenic properties
Mangoes have high levels of thermogenesis. It refers to how something produces heat inside the body. By putting mangoes in cold water, it reduces mangoes' ability to generate heat, and helps negate acne breakouts, skin rashes and digestive bloating.
Eliminates harmful Phytic acid
Phytic acid is a naturally occurring anti-nutrient found in fruits. It blocks the absorption of important minerals such as zinc and iron. By soaking fruit, the phytic acid is diluted and broken down to give you the best possible nutrition from them.
Removes hazardous pesticide residues
Commercially grown mangoes may have a chemical residue or dirt that has set into the skin. The outer skin will get much cleaner after soaking in water.
Cleanses irritating milky sap
A sticky milky sap is produced from the stem of a fruit, and cause skin reactions, throat irritation, and respiratory problems. Because the sap is toxic, mangoes must be soaked well make the fruit safe.