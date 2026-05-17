5 simple tips to make restaurant-style naan at home

DEBOLINA ROY
Knead the dough properly
Prepare soft elastic dough by combining flour, yeast and yogurt. Adding yogurt gives the dough a tangy taste and creates a softer texture. Let it rest under a damp cloth for two hours at room temperature.
Correct temperature for tawa
Make sure your tawa is heated properly, but not smoking hot. Then do water drop test to observe if they sizzle off quickly. Heat management is one key tips to make naan at home.
Roll it well
Roll the balls to a uniform quarter-inch thickness to create a soft texture. Apply garlic and kalonji to the rolled dough before baking.
Char it well
Place it on the hot tawa and wait for the formation of bubbles. Flip and flatten it using a spatula, resulting in the characteristic burned patches and soft interior.
Finish with butter
Brush your hot flatbread with melted butter. This will lock in the moisture and give it an aroma, making your bread a perfect accompaniment for your meal.