5 unique things to do in Bengaluru for your first date

DEBOLINA ROY

Co-pilot a microlight flight

Experience a romantic outing in the air at Jakkur Aerodrome. You and your partner can both act as co-pilots of a two-seater plane. It is one of the most unique date ideas in Bengaluru.  

Tour a scenic vineyard

Take a stroll through the lush vineyards of Grover Zampa Vineyards, while enjoying a wine-tasting experience. To conclude your premium date, enjoy a wonderful outdoor lunch.

Escape to a coffee plantation

Go for a quick trip with your partner to Citrus Trail Farm and Kitchen. Enjoy walking together, in the beauty of 12 acres of coffee plantations, and enjoy a delicious farm-to-table lunch.

Cruise on a coracle ride

Get away from the hustle and bustle to the Bheemeshwari Adventure Camp. It offers a  coracle excursion, allowing you to share a remarkable wildlife experience.

Watch an open-air movie

Snuggle at High Tide Resto Bar for a romantic evening of outdoor movies! Enjoy watching classic romantic comedies underneath the stars. You can also get your special message displayed on the big screen.

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