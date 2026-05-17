5 unique things to do in Bengaluru for your first date

DEBOLINA ROY
Co-pilot a microlight flight
Experience a romantic outing in the air at Jakkur Aerodrome. You and your partner can both act as co-pilots of a two-seater plane. It is one of the most unique date ideas in Bengaluru.
Tour a scenic vineyard
Take a stroll through the lush vineyards of Grover Zampa Vineyards, while enjoying a wine-tasting experience. To conclude your premium date, enjoy a wonderful outdoor lunch.
Escape to a coffee plantation
Go for a quick trip with your partner to Citrus Trail Farm and Kitchen. Enjoy walking together, in the beauty of 12 acres of coffee plantations, and enjoy a delicious farm-to-table lunch.
Cruise on a coracle ride
Get away from the hustle and bustle to the Bheemeshwari Adventure Camp. It offers a coracle excursion, allowing you to share a remarkable wildlife experience.
Watch an open-air movie
Snuggle at High Tide Resto Bar for a romantic evening of outdoor movies! Enjoy watching classic romantic comedies underneath the stars. You can also get your special message displayed on the big screen.