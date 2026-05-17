What is the difference between Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha?

Udisha
Significance
Eid al-Fitr is the Islamic "Festival of Breaking the Fast", marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan where fasting takes predominance. Eid al-Adha is the Islamic "Festival of Sacrifice", signifying Prophet Ibrahim's willingness to sacrifice his own son out of devotion to Allah.
Time
Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha follow the Islamic lunar calendar and so there's no fixed date. Usually, Eid al-Fitr is celebrated on the first day of Islamic month Shawwal and Eid al-Adha is celebrated on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah.
Rituals
Morning prayers, feasts and dressing up in brand new clothes, exchanging gifts, charity to the poor, is what makes Eid al-Fitr special. However, Qurbani or sacrifice is the most important thing in Eid al-Adha. Generally, an animal such as goat or cow is sacrificed.
Duration
The Eid al-Fitr celebrations generally carry on for 1-3 days, after Ramadan. Eid al-Adha, on the other hand, is celebrated for 4 days, also called the Tashreeq days.