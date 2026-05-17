Who is Pankhuri Sharma, lifestyle blogger, and Krunal Pandya's wife?

DEBOLINA ROY
A successful modelling career
Pankhuri Sharma made a name in the fashion industry before getting married, establishing a successful career as a professional model. She appeared in many of commercial catalogs and national TV commercials.
Rising lifestyle influencer
She is now an established and successful fashion and lifestyle blogger. As of now, Pankhuri has a large and active online following of 589k on her Instagram account.
Background in psychology
Pankhuri Sharma has a strong academic background in Psychology and sources indicate that she has passed Christ University's postgraduate entrance test.
A magical proposal
In 2016, they met through mutual friends and their romance developed quickly. Krunal proposed to Pankhuri holding up the championship trophy in one hand, and a beautiful ring in the other after the Mumbai Indians winning IPL 2017.