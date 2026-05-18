6 European luxury brands that scream old money

Udisha
Delvaux
This brand was founded in Brussels in 1829 and is the oldest luxury leather brand in the entire world. Delvaux is the official supplier to the Belgian Royal Court and caters to the aristocrats all around the world.
Hermès
This brand needs no introduction. Born in Paris in 1837, its old-money chic is not limited to the uber-expensive Birkin bags. If you are seen carrying a Hermès, you definitely have a good amount of generational wealth.
Loro Piana
The billionaires' comfort wear, this Italian world is known for its perfectly soft baby cashmere, vicuña wool and super comfortable loafers. Their products scream elegance and of course, wealth.
Brunello Cucinelli
With a beauitiful Headquarter at a restored medieval castle in Italy's Solomeo, this brand is known for casual luxury. From cashmere products to comfy tailoring, their colour palette is famously neutral and hence, effortless.
Brioni
Based in Rome, they are known for menswear. A classic Brioni suit is simply a piece of art because everything about it is perfect. Such suits take several hours of manual labour to produce the extraordinary silhouette.
Valextra
They have perfected the craft of making minimalist leather goods. Based in Milan since 1937, the brand does not believe in monogramming. It is a must-have brand for the old-money class who crave for superior Italian craft.