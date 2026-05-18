7 stars living with chronic diseases and neurological disorders

Atreyee Poddar
Many celebrities have been open about living with chronic health conditions like autoimmune diseases and neurological disorders. Their stories helped make conversations around chronic illness a little less taboo and a lot more human. Here are a few celebrities who inspire us everyday:
Christina Applegate has been vocal about her experience with Multiple Sclerosis. This chronic autoimmune disease affects the central nervous system, and she has spoken openly about the harsh realities of living with MS, including mobility issues, pain, and fatigue.
Celine Dion’s openness about living with Stiff-Person Syndrome—a neurological condition that causes muscle stiffness and painful spasms—has raised awareness about how such conditions can severely impact mobility and even vocal performance. Her revelation brought global attention to a condition unfamiliar to many.
Frontotemporal dementia affects behaviour, communication, and cognitive function. Many had assumed he had retired when, in fact, he was battling a personal health issue behind the scenes. His family revealed his diagnosis back in 2023.
Parkinson's is a progressive neurological disorder that affects movement, balance, and coordination. He was diagnosed when Michael was just 29 years old, but continued working for years before publicly discussing the condition.
Lyme Disease is a tick-borne illness that can cause chronic fatigue, joint pain, neurological symptoms, and brain fog. The supermodel shared photos of treatments, IV drips, and difficult flare-up days.
Trigeminal Neuralgia is often described as one of the most painful disorders in the world. The neurological condition affects the trigeminal nerve and can trigger intense facial pain that feels like electric shocks. Salman reportedly underwent surgery for the condition in the US.
Myositis is an autoimmune condition that causes inflammation and muscle weakness. Samantha was diagnosed in 2022 and later discussed the physical and emotional toll of treatment while continuing to work through recovery.