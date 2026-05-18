Headed to Korea? These viral desserts can't be missed

Udisha
The Dubai Chewy Cookie
Commonly known as Dujjonku, this is the viral Dubai pistachio chocolate bar but with a Korean twist. The superfine pistachio paste makes this dessert premim and the soft cookie balances the crunch perfectly.
Croffle
This is basically a croissant that has been through a waffle iron. There are more innovate versions of this dessert like the crungji which is a croissant but flat and crispy.
Loaded Salt Bread
Salt bread is famous for the crispy exteriors and the delicious butter that fills up the hollow centre. Instead of butter, many bakeries even add a variety of sweet and savoury fillings.
High-Pile Fruit Bingsu
Imagine a large bowl filled with ice that looks like snow with a handful of season favourite fruits like mangoes, strawberries or melons. This delicious dessert is not only pretty to look at, but the condensed milk topping makes it a foodie's paradise.