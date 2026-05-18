The summer superfood: Why gond katira is taking over wellness routines?

DEBOLINA ROY
Superior thermal cooling
The human body's natural refrigerant is gond katira. It holds large amount of water which assists with temperature regulation, reducing the chances of heat stroke, and boosts hydration.
Enhanced digestive flow
It contains significant amounts of soluble fibre and aids in digestion by allowing regular bowel movements. It will also aid in maintaining stool consistency and relieving occasional constipation.
Weight management
The gum gives you a feeling of fullness, effectively reducing appetite. It has less than 50 calories and reduces mindless snacking.
Natural energy boost
Gond katira helps maintain proper hydration by supporting the fluid retention. It helps avoid feeling sluggish, so that you will be able to concentrate on work.
Improved gut health
It has prebiotic qualities that help support good bacteria in the gut. It will also create a more productive digestive system and improve overall health by helping enhance your immune system.