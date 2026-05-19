5 places in North India that became the muse of Ruskin Bond's stories

DEBOLINA ROY
Shamli
A small town located in Uttar Pradesh has become the centre of attention for one of the most popular Ruskin Bond’s stories: Time Stops at Shamli. This small, foggy town serves as the elusive, yet perfect backdrop for this famous book.
Deoli
A small remote train station located in the plains, this particular stop was enshrined in literature by Ruskin Bond, and serves as the wistful romantic setting for one of his best known short stories, The Night Train at Deoli.
Fosterganj
Disguised as a unique, semi-fictitious hamlet on the border of Mussoorie, this location has greatly influenced Ruskin Bond's stories. Fosterganj is the odd, funny place in which all the characters have many adventures throughout the series.
Shahganj
Typically referred to as a dusty, small settlement in the plains, this town serves as an essential location to anchor Ruskin Bond's literature. For instance, Rusty has a permanent base in this town throughout the collection Rusty Comes Home.
Pipalnagar
This imaginative, fictionalized village, symbolizing the hardships of a small town at the periphery of the city of Delhi, served as the primary source of inspiration for Ruskin Bond’s fiction. It forms the main setting of Delhi Is Not Far.