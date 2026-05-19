5 towns in India that are big on handicrafts

Raghurajpur, Odisha

In the quiet village of Raghurajpur in Odisha a beautiful work of art comes to life that has become one of the cultural heritage of the place. Artisans come together to depict scenes from Hindu mythology and sew or paint them on cloth or dried palm leaves. It is the infamous Pattachitra. And it is not just a handful of artists but every household in the village are somehow involved in making the art come to life.