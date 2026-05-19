5 towns in India that are big on handicrafts

Bristi Dey
Raghurajpur, Odisha
In the quiet village of Raghurajpur in Odisha a beautiful work of art comes to life that has become one of the cultural heritage of the place. Artisans come together to depict scenes from Hindu mythology and sew or paint them on cloth or dried palm leaves. It is the infamous Pattachitra. And it is not just a handful of artists but every household in the village are somehow involved in making the art come to life.
Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh
Renowned as the brass city of India, this busy town in Uttar Pradesh is home to hundreds of artisans who excel in designing brass utensils. The town has spent years to perfect their metal craftsmanship and today their talent shines the brightest. Its markets and workshops produce intricately carved brassware, lanterns, décor pieces and utensils that are exported around the world.
Channapatna, Karnataka
This little town in the banks of Kanva river, is renowned for its beautiful toy creations so much so that it is often called the Toy Town of India. The town's specialty are colourful wooden toys and lacquerware. Crafted using traditional techniques and natural dyes, these handmade toys have been part of Karnataka’s identity for generations.
Kanchipuram, Tamil Nadu
This busy town in the heart of Tamil Nadu is famous for its staggering and exuberant silk productions. The silk is the heartbeat of the town and has brought global spotlight, making Kanchipuram sarees one of the most expensive pieces of cloth in the world. Because the rich colours, zari work and temple-inspired motifs make every weave a piece of wearable heritage.
Kutch, Gujarat
The entire Kutch region thrives on handicrafts and each piece of work is an art. Villagers sit together and bring alive several intricate handiworks that speaks creativity in every language. From Ajrakh block printing, Rogan art, embroidery, to weaving and leather crafts, each community preserving a distinct style rooted in desert life.