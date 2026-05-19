Can diabetic patients eat mangoes? 4 things you need to know

DEBOLINA ROY
Positive blood sugar response
Clinical trials have shown that eating controlled portions of mangoes results in a lower or equal glucose level compared to white bread. So mangoes in diabetes do not produce dangerous and abrupt blood spike.
Enhance insulin sensitivity
Monitored intake of mangoes helps improve fasting blood sugar levels. According to experts, type 2 patients with evidence of greater insulin resistance also exhibited stable, smooth glucose patterns.
Carbohydrate substitution strategy
Patients should replace refined carbs with the fruits. The inclusion of mangoes in diabetes is dependent on strict adherence to portions that have been calculated to fit into daily calorie-controlled diet plans.
Strict nutritional boundaries
Mangoes must never be taken alone as a snack. The metabolic physicians highly recommend that the mango fruit must never be mixed with other sugary foods, milkshakes, or even commercial ice creams.