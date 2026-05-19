Did you know Ruskin Bond wrote horror too? 5 stories you can't miss!

Ujjainee Roy
The Woman on Platform No. 8
A lonely schoolboy meets a mysterious woman at a railway station who shows him unexpected kindness. But as others warn him about her strange presence, the story slowly turns eerie and unsettling.
A Face in the Dark
Mr. Oliver, a school teacher, encounters a faceless boy while walking through a dark forest path at night. The terrifying revelation that follows makes this one of Ruskin Bond’s most chilling ghost stories.
The Wind on Haunted Hill
Two children crossing a lonely hill during a storm hear strange whispers carried by the wind. Bond creates an atmosphere of supernatural dread while keeping the story simple and hauntingly beautiful.