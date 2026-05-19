Did you know Ruskin Bond wrote horror too? 5 stories you can't miss!

Ujjainee Roy

The Woman on Platform No. 8

A lonely schoolboy meets a mysterious woman at a railway station who shows him unexpected kindness. But as others warn him about her strange presence, the story slowly turns eerie and unsettling.

A Face in the Dark

Mr. Oliver, a school teacher, encounters a faceless boy while walking through a dark forest path at night. The terrifying revelation that follows makes this one of Ruskin Bond’s most chilling ghost stories.

The Wind on Haunted Hill

Two children crossing a lonely hill during a storm hear strange whispers carried by the wind. Bond creates an atmosphere of supernatural dread while keeping the story simple and hauntingly beautiful.

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